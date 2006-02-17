WFXG.com - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Attention AT&T Cable Subscribers.

Important info about your service.

  • HOMEMore>>

  • Have breakfast on us!

    Atlanta Bread Breakfast Club

    Atlanta Bread Breakfast Club

    FOX 54 and Atlanta Bread Company would like to take you out for breakfast! Every week, one person will win a $20 gift card from Atlanta Bread. Jay Jefferies will announce winners on air during FOX 54 News Now during the morning show, Monday through Friday 5:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

    More >>

    FOX 54 and Atlanta Bread Company would like to take you out for breakfast! Every week, one person will win a $20 gift card from Atlanta Bread. Jay Jefferies will announce winners on air during FOX 54 News Now during the morning show, Monday through Friday 5:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

    More >>

  • See your child on the news with Jay!

    Weather with Jay

    Weather with Jay

    Weather with Jay is a new weekly segment that will air on FOX 54 News Now Friday mornings. Each week, Jay Jefferies will choose one child to come on and do the weather with him live on air.

    More >>

    Weather with Jay is a new weekly segment that will air on FOX 54 News Now Friday mornings. Each week, Jay Jefferies will choose one child to come on and do the weather with him live on air.

    More >>

  • The Southern Weekend

    These Greens Are Irresistible

    These Greens Are Irresistible

    BBB SOUTHERN COOKED GREENS 3 tablespoons bacon fat 2 cups julienne yellow onions, about 2 medium onions Kosher Salt Fresh Ground Black Pepper Crushed Red Pepper Flakes 1½ cups...More >>
    BBB SOUTHERN COOKED GREENS 3 tablespoons bacon fat 2 cups julienne yellow onions, about 2 medium onions Kosher Salt Fresh Ground Black Pepper Crushed Red Pepper Flakes 1½ cups...More >>

  • Win weather gear from FOX 54

    Watch, Text, and Win with Jay Jefferies

    Watch, Text, and Win with Jay Jefferies

    Wednesday, October 12 2016 11:46 AM EDT2016-10-12 15:46:30 GMT
    Wednesday, March 22 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-03-22 20:50:46 GMT

    Official rules and regulations for the Jay Jefferies "Weather Extra" text-to-win giveaway

    More >>

    Official rules and regulations for the Jay Jefferies "Weather Extra" text-to-win giveaway

    More >>

  • Win prizes from FOX 54

    Watch, Text, and Win with Family Feud

    Watch, Text, and Win with Family Feud

    Monday, October 6 2014 10:40 AM EDT2014-10-06 14:40:59 GMT
    Wednesday, March 22 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-03-22 21:38:03 GMT

    Official rules and regulations for the "Family Feud" text-to-win giveaway.

    More >>

    Official rules and regulations for the "Family Feud" text-to-win giveaway

    More >>

  • For Our Children

    For Our Children

    WFXG has launched the For Our Children community campaign. It's our station's most ambitious community project to improve the lives of children in the CSRA. Our efforts will include helping charities that focus on children's needs, recognizing the achievements of local children and providing you with valuable information so you can be a powerful positive role model in the life of a child, which benefits the future for all of our children in the CSRA.

    More >>

    WFXG has launched the For Our Children community campaign. It's our station's most ambitious community project to improve the lives of children in the CSRA. Our efforts will include helping charities that focus on children's needs, recognizing the achievements of local children and providing you with valuable information so you can be a powerful positive role model in the life of a child, which benefits the future for all of our children in the CSRA.

    More >>

  • South Georgia Relief

Most Popular Lo Más Popular

Videos
Stories
Slideshows
Videos
Notas
Galería de fotos
loading...

  • Events Calendar

See More Events

  • From Our Viewers

Spring Specials on the RTJ Golf Trail
Powered by Frankly