Augusta Fire-Rescue breaks ground for future fire station

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Downtown Augusta will soon be home to a new fire station. Firefighters, city council members, and more joined Augusta Fire - Rescue at Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony.
The $3 million project, paid for by SPLOST funds, is expected to be complete by the end of the year. Work has already begun at the lot in the 900 block of Telfair Street.
Fire Chief Chief Christopher James said it’s important to provide service to this area because more buildings that could catch fire and burn are downtown.
“The station that was on Reynolds Street on the river, it could only provide service on one side because it couldn’t go across the river. Now we’re gonna close that station. We’re gonna move here, so we’ll have a better coverage area,” said Chief James.
Commissioners in attendance said the new fire department will help maintain Augusta’s rating as one of the top 100 fire departments in the United States.
“That’s only good for the citizens because it helps insurance go down. It helps with quicker response time when the citizens need them,” said District 10 Commissioner John Clarke.
This is one of three stations the fire department plans to build. One of the remaining two will be outside Gate 1 and the other will be outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.