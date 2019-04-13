Experts talk about what it takes to keep the Augusta National landscape pristine

“We deal with a lot of transplanting and replanting of large container trees," said Jacobs. “There is quite a bit that goes into it: the prep work, the planning, the transport. Some of the 16 to 18 or even 20 foot evergreen ball and burlap trees, the cost of the plant material can be upward of $1500 to $2000 a plant. It’s not just like you put a coat of paint on a wall and then you’re done with it. There’s a process even after the fact. A lot of people think wow, they’re able to do such grand things in a short amount of time, which that’s true, but they’ve been working on these and planning these things not just months, but for years.”