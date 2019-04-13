Experts talk about what it takes to keep the Augusta National landscape pristine

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - It’s been a busy couple of weeks for everyone preparing for the Masters, including for workers at Augusta National Golf Club.
FOX 54 spoke to several landscape experts in the Augusta area who have not worked with Augusta National Golf Club directly, but have experience in landscape projects for golf courses and other commercial properties.
Rody Jacobs, president of Jacobs Land Management, said: “With a golf course, yeah there is a lot involved in it. It’s an ongoing process. Nothing happens overnight.”
Scott Anderson, owner of Anderson Horticultural Group, added: “A lot of it depends on what projects they’re wanting to work on. We’ll do some trees, plants, shrubbery, kind of focusing on tee boxes, backdrops of green.”
The time and effort needed to get the job done can really add up.
“With the Augusta National, they have an unlimited budget,” noted Anderson.
“There is a large cost and a large effort that goes into it,” added Jacobs.
As for the rumors you’ve heard over the years, some are probably true.
“When there’s a year that there’s not a lot of blooming azaleas, other blooming flowering plants, they will come in and add to it and help give it some extra color,” said Anderson.
“We deal with a lot of transplanting and replanting of large container trees," said Jacobs. “There is quite a bit that goes into it: the prep work, the planning, the transport. Some of the 16 to 18 or even 20 foot evergreen ball and burlap trees, the cost of the plant material can be upward of $1500 to $2000 a plant. It’s not just like you put a coat of paint on a wall and then you’re done with it. There’s a process even after the fact. A lot of people think wow, they’re able to do such grand things in a short amount of time, which that’s true, but they’ve been working on these and planning these things not just months, but for years.”
We may never truly know all of what happens behind the gates of Augusta National, but Jacobs said it best.
“It’s just really neat to see the things that they’re able to accomplish and accomplish them so successfully,” said Jacobs.
