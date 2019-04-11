Masters Week boosts business at Putt-Putt Fun Center

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Putt-Putt Fun Center, right off Washington Road, established 32 years ago. It’s tradition, just as rich as Augusta National, at least for the owner, Mark Ross.
“Putt putt fun center has always had a presence here since the 60′s in Augusta. We’ve been in Martinez since 1987 and it’s kind of a little gem in Augusta just down the road from that other tournament going on," said Ross.
Giving people a chance to play a round of miniature golf, during the Masters - whether they're local or not.
“We had people here from Australia just the other night. A lot of the sports writers come out here throughout the different time periods, and it’s just nice to meet new people," Ross explained.
Damien Saunders, 12, lives in Augusta and was playing a round of golf with his family while on spring break Thursday.
“We can have fun with our family. We can play golf, challenge each other, see who gets it in first. You know, just having fun," Saunders said.
Business is up almost 30% this time of the year.
“Masters is one of our busiest times, unlike some of the other businesses in Augusta, so we’re very blessed to have that happen," said Ross.
It’s an easy and affordable option for those who don’t have tickets to make it behind the gates of Augusta National. Here, they still get to swing like the pros and do a little bit more.
“It makes me feel happy and makes me feel confident in other things that I do so I can be better at it," said 10-year-old Emerald Sanders, who is also on spring break.
Her brother said he loves the game because it gets him closer to his dream to play professionally.
"It helps me focus more, on my shots and practice so I can get into golf one day and maybe get better and become like Tiger Woods."
And of course, putt-putt is fun for everyone.
Putt-Putt Fun Center is open all year round. The center has batting cages, laser tag and more.
