The Masters Tournament begins today, and the weather will be great.

Above normal temps through Sunday. Cooler and fair early next week. High pressure will ridge into the forecast area from the northeast today. There will be increased low-level moisture in an onshore flow. The sea breeze front should push well inland in the easterly flow. Some of the high-resolution models display scattered shower coverage but believe the chance will remain too low to include in today`s forecast because of shallow moisture and lingering upper ridging which should continue mid-level capping.