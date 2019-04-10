Rock Fore! Dough returns to First Tee of Augusta

Darius Rucker has been part of the event for 13 out of the past 15 years. He said, “It’s funny, because I find out how much of a tradition it is the years I don’t play, because I get so much flak from people asking why I didn’t come out." For Rucker, he says the event is important to him for multiple reasons. He said, "Golf is important to me, and Augusta is my favorite golf course. Masters is my favorite tournament, and to be a part of all the festivities means the world to me.”