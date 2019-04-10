Rock Fore! Dough returns to First Tee of Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The 15th annual Rock Fore! Dough brought in hundreds of people. This year, the concert was moved back to it’s original venue, the First Tee of Augusta.
The event raises money that goes to help youth in our community. At First Tee, they learn to play golf and are given a mentor. Emily Stevenson, event coordinator, said, “15 years is a long time to have had so much support here in Augusta. For the First Tee of Augusta, we’ve raised over 1.6 million dollars doing this concert over the years.”
The big name associated with the concert definitely helps bring in that money. Stella Harrell and Sara Vaughn attended the concert together this year. Harrell said, “It’s every year, this week." Vaughn added, “It’s just having fun, and watching Darius is the best time."
Darius Rucker has been part of the event for 13 out of the past 15 years. He said, “It’s funny, because I find out how much of a tradition it is the years I don’t play, because I get so much flak from people asking why I didn’t come out." For Rucker, he says the event is important to him for multiple reasons. He said, "Golf is important to me, and Augusta is my favorite golf course. Masters is my favorite tournament, and to be a part of all the festivities means the world to me.”
At the end of the day, it’s just another way to bring everyone together. Morgan Corley, Augusta Native, explained, “I think it’s awesome because not everybody is lucky enough to get Masters tickets, so everybody can feel included by coming to stuff like this.”
People said they come to have a good time, give back to a good cause and listen to some good music. Rucker said, “It’s great that we’re helping The First Tee, but the bottom line is the music. So, we hope the rain stays away and everybody has a great time.”
If you missed Rucker tonight, Hootie and The Blowfish will be performing again at the end of this week as another part of the Master’s celebration.
