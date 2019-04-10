Par 3 tournament takes places Wednesday

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Masters traditional Par 3 contest takes place Wednesday Apr. 10 at noon.
The contest which began at the 1960 Masters, has won the hearts of many patrons as a must-see contest that allows family members to serve as caddies to the contestants, no matter the age.
On Wednesday, contestants will make their way around nine holes and attempt to have the best score against par at the end of the nine holes. Not every contestant keeps score, many participants enjoy the contest as an opportunity for their family members to enjoy the greens before the start of round 1 of the Masters on Thursday.
Augusta National Golf Club will start online live streaming video coverage at 2 p.m.
One interesting fact surrounding the Par 3 contest is no winner of the Par 3 contest has ever won the Masters in the same year.
