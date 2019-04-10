H54K: Drive of a Champion

Columbia County, GA (WFXG) - For many the opportunity to play on the greens of Augusta National, on the national stage, would be a dream come true.
It's a dream for one local Greenbrier High School junior - 17-year-old Gage Weeks.
He spends 4 to 8 hours a day practicing, and he still remembers when he fell in love with the game, while competing in the state championship as a freshman.
"I stepped up on that first tee box. My heart was beating really really fast, but yeah, I love when my heart gets to beating like that," he said.
"It doesn't matter whether it's hot, cold, raining. He's at the course practicing," his father, Brian Weeks said.
He's competed in over 20 tournaments in the past year, and won the Junior Club Championship at Champions Retreat three out of the past four years.
His ultimate goal is to be up to par for the Masters, and he's already keeping a scorecard on "how much they practice, and how much they play, and how much they love the game," Gage said. "I just try to set my standards to that."
It's why he's hitting the links day and night, literally.
Brian said Gage asked for a spotlight for Christmas so he can get more hours of practice in during daylight saving time.
"He was on the golf course with the spotlight working on his putting at 5:15 in the morning," Brian said.
So where does Gage get the gumption to get going?
"The will, the fire inside of me to go, get up, and look into the future, and not just look at what's right in front of my face, but look out in the distance," he said.
“His dedication to golf is great,” his father said, “but he’s got such a strong work ethic, and he such a genuine kid, that I am more proud of who he’s developing into as a person; and that’s showing on the golf course.”
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.