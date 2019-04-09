Woman wanted for aggravated assault in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on an unknown female suspect.
The suspect is wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred at 1633 Gordon Hwy on Sunday, Apr. 7. The female was last seen leaving the scene in a gray, unknown make/model Kia with two juveniles in the back seat. The sheriff’s department believes the female may possibly be armed with a knife.
Any information concerning this suspect, please contact investigator Ashley Syria, or any violent crimes investigator, at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1000 or 821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.