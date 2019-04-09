2 men wanted for questioning in Richmond County murder case

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 2 men wanted for questioning in connection to a murder case.
The murder in question happened at around 9 p.m. on Apr. 4 on the 3500 block of Jonathan Cir. The sheriff’s office is searching for 30-year-old Samuel Campbell, Jr. and 31-year-old Edward Maloyd. Campbell was last seen in a gray Dodge Challenger that may have a black stripe down the side. Both men could be armed.
If you have any information, please contact Inv. Shane R. Van Dyke or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1178 or 706-821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.