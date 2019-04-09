BCSO: Savannah Ave. murder victim was set up by friend

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - This wreath, wrapped in black ribbon, here at a home of a woman who lost her son. Neighbors on Savannah Avenue say Harry Fleming Jr. was kind and considerate.
“I’m really going to miss him. It’s not going to be the same without him, seeing that face,” said Rosa Jenkins.
She said the 27-year-old’s death hits her so hard because they talked every day, and he even played with her grandchildren.
“I just hope they find who did it...so he can rest in peace. His family is taking it hard and everything,” Jenkins lamented.
Fleming’s friend lured him out the house and set him up to be robbed, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the victim’s attackers confronted him about stolen money or property.
Burke County Sheriff Alphonzo Williams explained, “He ran to a house, banging on the door trying to get free. They caught up with him and shot him.”
Investigators said Fleming was shot in the back of the head, execution style. Detectives quickly arrested Antwan Tukes on the scene.
They're now looking for Antonio Haynes and Cyrus Mincey - considered armed and dangerous.
"We know who you are, we're looking for you. We're not going to stop until we find you. We know that your resources are limited, so get yourselves turned in."
All three men will face murder charges.
