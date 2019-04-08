A person is beaten and left for dead in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Sunday evening, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) released a video of individuals putting a community in danger. A person was beaten and was left laying on the ground to die.
According to BCSO, no one helped the man or called 9-1-1 until after shots were fired. In a release BCSO says “Sheriff Alfonzo Williams, all of the BCSO and Waynesboro Police Department want to make it clear that we will not tolerate this type of activity in Burke County.”
Officials advise that, “If you don’t live in a housing project and you are trespassing, drinking, loitering, and/or any other type of illegal activity, plan on being dealt with accordingly.”
BCSO also states, “There are many good people that need a helping hand and live in housing authority complexes and they deserve better than this. If you live there and are part of the problem or have unruly guests you will be evicted.”
Anyone with any information (names, reasons, etc.) may contact CID at 706-554-2133 or send them a direct message via Facebook or you can go to their website and send anonymously. BCSO says they will always keep informants confidential.
According to the release, “We are following up on everything that occurred during this incident and ensuring that everyone involved is dealt with to the fullest extent allowable by law.”
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.