Downtown Augusta distillery set to open Monday

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Second City Distilling Co., is scheduled to open on Monday, April 8th in Downtown Augusta. This distillery will serve vodka, whiskey, bourbon, rum and gin that will be made at the location.
The owners Cal Bowie and David Long, also have an Edgefield location and decided it was time to expand. “We’re right in the middle of a hot time in Downtown there’s already some cool projects going on and we’re happy to be a part of it,” Long said.
The downtown location was named Second City Distilling Co. because Augusta was named Georgia’s second capital, it’s the state’s second largest city, and it’s the owners’ second location. The distillery will house a tasting room, retail space, mash room, distillation room and bottling room.
Second City will host live music Masters Weekend, Friday, Apr. 12, and Saturday, Apr. 13 at the distillery.
