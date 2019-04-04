Patrons stock up on commemorative ANWA merchandise

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Patrons are stocking up on exclusive Augusta National Women’s Amateur Tournament merchandise. The logo wear features the budding magnolia with the pin flag emerging. Many items say “2019” to commemorate the tournament’s inaugural year. Shirts, hats, bags and golf gear all popular. Shoppers say their favorite part is seeing gear with “Women’s” written all over it.
One patron, Julie Goldberg, said, “It’s about women, and it’s women’s golf and everyone is making so much history here: the people who are hosting it, the people who are covering it, the parents, the players, everyone who has supported these women to come and learn how to play the game at such a high level.”
The Pro Shop says they’ll be open for Saturday’s championship round at the Augusta National Golf Club.
