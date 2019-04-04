H54K: 17-year-old female golfer Mary Hunt Murray

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - For some the Augusta National Women’s Amateur represents a triumph over adversity for women in sports.
For a local young female golfer it represents opportunity, after overcoming some adversity of her own.
Practice is every day for 17-year-old Mary Hunt Murray. She’s a 1st place winner in several tournaments with the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour and now she’s excited to see a world of possibilities before her as the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur is in full swing.
Mary Hunt’s golf coach Tommy Brannen says, "She’s very dedicated to the game, she’s hard-working she’s not scared to go out and carry her own bag and play golf.
Hunt’s mother, Keri Murray told FOX 54 that for a long time Mary was the only girl golfer in her group which forced her to learn how to play with the boys.
Hunt wants “the girls to have equal opportunities and have equal amount of people watch them and have the same opportunities that men have even with the Masters.”
But being the only girl on the course is not the only challenge Mary Hunt had to overcome. An accident that happened when she and her school golf team were travelling for competition, landed her in physical therapy for 4 to 5 months and left her with panic attacks.
“There was a big truck with a trailer of cinder blocks like halfway on the road coming up a blind hill and we had it going up., and I flew from the back of the bus to the front and I remember it happening it was really scary and obviously I couldn’t walk after so that was really scary” Hunt recalls.
Her goal of becoming a college golfer is now in full swing as the valedictorian of her class with an unweighted 4.0 GPA. Hunt is hoping her academics and grades will help her tee off into the world of professional golf.
