Get your selfie on with Club Car for a Cause

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Augusta National is all about tradition.
A tradition outside the gates has become one that a lot of people look forward to.
It’s hard to miss the 86 Club Car golf carts in front of businesses across the Augusta area.
Club Car encourages you to walk up to one of the golf carts, snap a selfie, and upload it to social media.
Their Club Car for a Cause campaign is a chance for you to win one of four prizes including:
- Onward® Gas Powered Metallic Pearl Blue Club Car (4 passenger)
- Golf Trip for 4 to Reynolds Lake Oconee
- 2 Front Row Tickets to the 2019 Guitar Pull
- $500 Cash
It’s also a yearly fundraiser for a local golf charity.
Fred Palmer, vice president of business development at Club Car, said: “We’re going to be making a charitable donation to the First Tee for their USGA and LPGA girls golf program. We feel very strongly that is a segment that we want to see more of. Grow the business of getting on the golf course.”
Palmer added that you should post your selfie to social media using the hashtag “ClubCarforaCause.”
Click here to upload your selfie to be entered into the Club Car For A Cause Selfie Contest.
Club Car for a Cause locations across the CSRA:
Atlanta Bread Company - 255 Robert C Daniel Jr Parkway
Augusta Marriott - 2 10th Street
Augusta Regional Airport - 601 Aviation Way
Baymont Inn & Suites Augusta - 2155 Gordon Highway
Belk Dept. Store - 4263 Washington Road
Buffalo Wild Wings - 120 Robert C Daniel Jr Parkway
California Dreaming - 3241 Washington Road
Carolina Ale House - 203 Robert C Daniel Jr Parkway
Carrabba’s Italian Grill - 2832 Washington Road
Casual Furniture of Augusta - 3725 Washington Road
Chick-Fil-A - 3066 Washington Road
Chili’s - 700 Ronald Reagan Drive
CVS Pharmacy - 2703 Washington Road
Dairy Queen - 3149 Washington Road
- 5143 Blue Grass Trail
Domino’s Pizza - 3100 Washington Road
Dr. Boris Sidow - 3634 Wheeler Road
Earth Fare - 368 Fury’s Ferry Road
ECCO Suites - 1062 Claussen Road
Edward Watts Golf - 592 Bobby Jones Expressway
Fairfield Inn-Gordon Highway - 2175 Gordon Highway
Four Paws - 4374 River Watch Pkwy
Fox 54 WFXG TV - 3933 Washington Road
The Fresh Market - 2701 Washington Road
Furniture Rentals - 3696 Washington Road
F & M Bank - 3861 Evans to Locks Road
Georgia Visitor Center - I-20 West GA/SC line
Golden Tickets - 1018 Azalea Drive
Good Earth Produce & Garden -150 Davis Road
Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton - 3028 Washington Road
Hardee’s - 4360 Washington Road
Hilton Garden Inn - 1065 Stevens Creek Road
Home2 Suites by Hilton - 3606 Exchange Lane
Hospitality House - 2 Eagleton Court
Hyatt Place Hotel - 160 Mason McKnight Parkway
Jay’s Music - 3110 Washington Road
JC Penny Augusta Mall - 3450 Wrightsboro Road
Jim Whitehead Tire - 4432 Washington Road
Kroger - 2801 Washington Road
Krystal’s - 3116 Washington Road
- 256 Bobby Jones Expressway
Logan’s Roadhouse - 269 Robert C Daniel Jr Parkway
Longhorn - 3267 Washington Road
Macy’s Augusta Mall - 3450 Wrightsboro Road
Masters Economy Inn - 3027 Washington Road
McDonald’s - 2902 Washington Road
- 3804 Washington Road
- 4264 Washington Road
- 5109 Washington Road
- 381 Fury’s Ferry Road
Mellow Mushroom - 4348 Washington Road
Metro Diner - 2320 Washington Road
Moe’s Southwest Grill - 2805 Washington Road
Monterrey - 4018 Washington Road
- 4352 Washington Road
Napleton Infinity of Augusta - 3069 Washington Road
Outback Steakhouse - 2949 Washington Road
The Partridge Inn - 2110 Walton Way
PDQ - 4311 Washington Road
A Piece of Cake Bakery - 4015 Washington Road
Poblanos - 341 Baston Road
- 7005 Evans Towne Center Blvd
The Portrait Gallery Sally Kolar Photography - 4384 River Watch Pkwy
Quality Inn - 1050 Claussen Road
Red Roof Inn - 3030 Washington Road
Ruby Tuesday - 4203 Washington Road
Salsa’s Bar and Grill - 4460 Washington Road
- 204 Bobby Jones Expressway
Sleep Inn - 1050 Claussen Road
Stein Mart - 2834 Washington Road
T-Bonz (Catering Hall) - 2860 Washington Road
T-Bonz - 2856 Washington Road
- 601 North Belair Square
Tournament Housing - 607 Fury’s Ferry Road
Travel Lodge - 3039 Washington Road
Twisted Burrito 4446 Washington Road
Vallartas - 3144 Wrightsboro Road
Walgreens - 2744 Washington Road
Warren Baptist Church - 3203 Washington Road
Wendy’s - 2738 Washington Road
West Bank Inn - 2904 Washington Road
Willie Jewell’s Old School BBQ - 3512 River Watch Parkway
Zaxby’s - 2849 Washington Road
- 510 Fury’s Ferry Road
- 3969 Columbia Road
- 612 Ronald Reagan Drive
