Get your selfie on with Club Car for a Cause
Club Cars line the streets of Augusta in the annual Masters tradition (WFXG)
By Pierce Legeion | April 4, 2019 at 8:56 AM EDT - Updated April 4 at 8:56 AM

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Augusta National is all about tradition.

A tradition outside the gates has become one that a lot of people look forward to.

It’s hard to miss the 86 Club Car golf carts in front of businesses across the Augusta area.

Club Car encourages you to walk up to one of the golf carts, snap a selfie, and upload it to social media.

Their Club Car for a Cause campaign is a chance for you to win one of four prizes including:

  • Onward® Gas Powered Metallic Pearl Blue Club Car (4 passenger)
  • Golf Trip for 4 to Reynolds Lake Oconee
  • 2 Front Row Tickets to the 2019 Guitar Pull
  • $500 Cash

It’s also a yearly fundraiser for a local golf charity.

Fred Palmer, vice president of business development at Club Car, said: “We’re going to be making a charitable donation to the First Tee for their USGA and LPGA girls golf program. We feel very strongly that is a segment that we want to see more of. Grow the business of getting on the golf course.”

Palmer added that you should post your selfie to social media using the hashtag “ClubCarforaCause.”

Click here to upload your selfie to be entered into the Club Car For A Cause Selfie Contest.

Club Car for a Cause locations across the CSRA:

Atlanta Bread Company - 255 Robert C Daniel Jr Parkway

Augusta Marriott - 2 10th Street

Augusta Regional Airport - 601 Aviation Way

Baymont Inn & Suites Augusta - 2155 Gordon Highway

Belk Dept. Store - 4263 Washington Road

Buffalo Wild Wings - 120 Robert C Daniel Jr Parkway

California Dreaming - 3241 Washington Road

Carolina Ale House - 203 Robert C Daniel Jr Parkway

Carrabba’s Italian Grill - 2832 Washington Road

Casual Furniture of Augusta - 3725 Washington Road

Chick-Fil-A - 3066 Washington Road

Chili’s - 700 Ronald Reagan Drive

CVS Pharmacy - 2703 Washington Road

Dairy Queen - 3149 Washington Road

- 5143 Blue Grass Trail

Domino’s Pizza - 3100 Washington Road

Dr. Boris Sidow - 3634 Wheeler Road

Earth Fare - 368 Fury’s Ferry Road

ECCO Suites - 1062 Claussen Road

Edward Watts Golf - 592 Bobby Jones Expressway

Fairfield Inn-Gordon Highway - 2175 Gordon Highway

Four Paws - 4374 River Watch Pkwy

Fox 54 WFXG TV - 3933 Washington Road

The Fresh Market - 2701 Washington Road

Furniture Rentals - 3696 Washington Road

F & M Bank - 3861 Evans to Locks Road

Georgia Visitor Center - I-20 West GA/SC line

Golden Tickets - 1018 Azalea Drive

Good Earth Produce & Garden -150 Davis Road

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton - 3028 Washington Road

Hardee’s - 4360 Washington Road

Hilton Garden Inn - 1065 Stevens Creek Road

Home2 Suites by Hilton - 3606 Exchange Lane

Hospitality House - 2 Eagleton Court

Hyatt Place Hotel - 160 Mason McKnight Parkway

Jay’s Music - 3110 Washington Road

JC Penny Augusta Mall - 3450 Wrightsboro Road

Jim Whitehead Tire - 4432 Washington Road

Kroger - 2801 Washington Road

Krystal’s - 3116 Washington Road

- 256 Bobby Jones Expressway

Logan’s Roadhouse - 269 Robert C Daniel Jr Parkway

Longhorn - 3267 Washington Road

Macy’s Augusta Mall - 3450 Wrightsboro Road

Masters Economy Inn - 3027 Washington Road

McDonald’s - 2902 Washington Road

- 3804 Washington Road

- 4264 Washington Road

- 5109 Washington Road

- 381 Fury’s Ferry Road

Mellow Mushroom - 4348 Washington Road

Metro Diner - 2320 Washington Road

Moe’s Southwest Grill - 2805 Washington Road

Monterrey - 4018 Washington Road

- 4352 Washington Road

Napleton Infinity of Augusta - 3069 Washington Road

Outback Steakhouse - 2949 Washington Road

The Partridge Inn - 2110 Walton Way

PDQ - 4311 Washington Road

A Piece of Cake Bakery - 4015 Washington Road

Poblanos - 341 Baston Road

- 7005 Evans Towne Center Blvd

The Portrait Gallery Sally Kolar Photography - 4384 River Watch Pkwy

Quality Inn - 1050 Claussen Road

Red Roof Inn - 3030 Washington Road

Ruby Tuesday - 4203 Washington Road

Salsa’s Bar and Grill - 4460 Washington Road

- 204 Bobby Jones Expressway

Sleep Inn - 1050 Claussen Road

Stein Mart - 2834 Washington Road

T-Bonz (Catering Hall) - 2860 Washington Road

T-Bonz - 2856 Washington Road

- 601 North Belair Square

Tournament Housing - 607 Fury’s Ferry Road

Travel Lodge - 3039 Washington Road

Twisted Burrito 4446 Washington Road

Vallartas - 3144 Wrightsboro Road

Walgreens - 2744 Washington Road

Warren Baptist Church - 3203 Washington Road

Wendy’s - 2738 Washington Road

West Bank Inn - 2904 Washington Road

Willie Jewell’s Old School BBQ - 3512 River Watch Parkway

Zaxby’s - 2849 Washington Road

- 510 Fury’s Ferry Road

- 3969 Columbia Road

- 612 Ronald Reagan Drive

