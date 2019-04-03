Take care when getting in rideshare vehicles

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - As thousands of people from all over the world descend on Augusta for Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament and the 2019 Masters, Augusta-Richmond County Fire/EMA is reminding everyone to be safe when getting into ridesharing vehicles.
In light of the recent tragic incident in Columbia, Augusta’s fire department has put together a list of safety tips for ridesharers. Prevention and safety can take a little extra time, but officials hope following them will help keep you safe and give you peace of mind while using Uber and Lyft in Augusta.
“This information is useful to not only our visitors who are in town for the tournament; but for our residents who make be traveling and riding places instead of driving,” says Fire/EMA Chief Christopher E. James. “We take great pride in helping to provide for a safe community and extreme pride in taking care of our residents and visitors.”
- Share your trip details with a friend. While en route, tap “Share status” in the app to share your driver’s name, photo, license plate, and location with a friend or family member. They can track your trip and see your ETA without downloading the Uber app.
- Plan ahead. Before you request a ride, think about where you’re headed and review the safety features in the app so you know how to use them.
- Follow your intuition. Trust your instincts and use your best judgement when riding with Uber. And if you ever feel you’re in an emergency situation, call 911 immediately.
- Request your ride inside. Avoid spending unnecessary time outside alone with your phone in your hand. Instead, wait indoors until the app shows your driver has arrived.
- Get in the right car. Before you get in the car, check that license plate, driver photo, and driver name all match what’s listed in the app. Uber rides can only be requested through the app, so never get in a car with a driver who claims to be with Uber and offers a ride.
- Be a backseat rider. If you’re riding alone, sit in the backseat. This ensures you can safely exit on either side of the vehicle to avoid moving traffic, and it gives you and your driver some personal space.
- Buckle up. The Centers for Disease Control reports that seatbelt use is the most effective way to save lives and reduce injuries related to car accidents.
- Protect your personal information. There’s no need to share your phone number or other contact information with your driver. If a rider and driver need to contact each other, the Uber app automatically anonymizes both phone numbers to protect everyone’s privacy.
- Snap pictures as you ride. Let your driver know you are paying attention to everything and try to ride with someone you know.
- Give feedback on your trip. Your feedback helps us improve the Uber experience for everyone. Our 24/7 global support team reviews feedback and will follow up with appropriate action on any reports of conduct that violate our community guidelines.
