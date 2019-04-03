Augusta National Women’s Amateur Round 1 kicks off Wednesday

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WFXG) - The Augusta National Women’s Amateur round one kicked off Wednesday morning.
72 women from all over the the world compete in two rounds of play Wednesday and Thursday at Champions Retreat before the championship round at Augusta National on Saturday.
The top 30 players in the U.S. were invited along with the winners of prestigious tournaments all over the world.
According to Augusta National Golf Club, the champion from this first Women’s Amateur will receive an invitation to return for the next 5 years.
