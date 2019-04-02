AM Showers, PM Sunshine with below normal temperatures today.

(WFXG) - A developing low pressure system near the Southeast Coast will bring rain this morning, possibly mixed with snow this morning across the northern portions of SC. Warmer and dry conditions will return Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure crosses the area.
Another cold front will approach the area late in the week with a chance of showers. Highs today will be slow to rise and may actually hold steady for several hours in the morning due to rain, clouds, and cold
Advection. Later this afternoon once the rain moves out and clouds break, temperatures will begin to warm. Max temps expected to range from the lower 50s Pee Dee Region to around 60 in the CSRA.
