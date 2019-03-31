Traffic delays expected around Greenbrier schools during ANWA week

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County School District is letting parents of Greenbrier High and Elementary School students they may experience traffic delays during the week of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament.
In a Facebook post, the district says delays should be expected in the morning, especially around Greenbrier Elementary. During that time, the school will open the car drop-off line early. Students are also being encouraged to ride the bus that week to help reduce traffic.
Please allow extra travel time in order to reach your destination safe and on time!
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.