Solutions to Grovetown traffic issues are in the works

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - If you live in Grovetown you may have become frustrated with the heavy traffic in the area. In the next 5-10 years officials say there will be many changes to the roads.
The traffic on Wrightsboro Rd. and Chamblin Rd. has been an ongoing issue for over six months, according to Steve Cassell, Columbia County Engineering Director. Columbia County Traffic Engineers have received the permit needed to put a traffic light at the intersection. That project will also come with widening the roads to have turning lanes.
Cassell says they should be sending out the bid very soon and they hope to start construction sometime in summer 2019 for that project. He says many of the hot spot traffic areas are causing other roads to experience high traffic issues.
“There’s not a lot of connectivity getting across I-20, Chamblin Rd. happens to be one, Baker Place is another and of course you have Lewiston Rd. going across at the interchange and people are trying to avoid it they’re trying to find whatever they can. So the growth is going, we’re trying to address it as fast as the funding will allow and we’re ahead of it,” Cassell explained.
According to Cassell, the Flowing Wells widening project has begun and Lewiston Rd. project should be going out to bid in the next couple months. The Columbia County area will see $120-$130 million worth of construction projects in the near future.
In the next 5-10 years, the county plans to begin construction on Stevens Creek, Hardy McManus and Hereford Farm Rd. “There’s a lot of stuff in the works, it just takes time funding," Cassell said.
A short term plan is to put a right lane from Wheeler Rd. onto Belair Rd. They are also looking to improve Blanchard Rd. at Hereford Farm Rd. in that time frame.
