7-year-old killed in Aiken County crash

AIKEN COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA (WFXG) - A 7-year-old child in Langley, South Carolina was hit by a car while riding his bike.
It happened around 7 p.m. on Dunbar Street at Ralph Green Drive.
The Aiken County Highway patrol is still investigating. Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office were on scene for traffic control.
FOX 54 has learned the child’s loved ones are on scene, trying to learn how this happened. We will update this story as details become available.
