Fire danger statement for the CSRA of Georgia this afternoon into early this evening.

(WFXG) - Relative humidity values will fall below 25 percent for several hours this afternoon. The combination of low relatively humidity values...gusty winds and low fuel moisture values will result in increased fire danger this afternoon into early this evening.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution. Low pressure is currently moving through the Mid-Atlantic states as a cold front dies over the region. Warmer and drier weather will return to the area today through the weekend. Another low pressure system will bring chances of rain back to the area early next week.
