Additions coming to Richmond County Schools

(WFXG) - More changes are coming to the schools, in the form of additions, which will lead to construction seen around schools.
This is part of ESPLOST 5, which was approved by voters two years ago.
The phase five program will add multi-purpose gyms, ball fields and performance gyms to area schools. These fields and gyms will be available to the public for rent, as current ones are.
Kaden Jacobs with the school system said, “We’re going to continue to improve our school buildings, our facilities everything we’ve got for our students will continue to improve so just look forward to that growth. And when we come asking for more help on these projects, we’ve always appreciated the communities support on the ESPLOST and we hope that will continue.”
The next time community members will have a chance to vote on ESPLOST will be 2020.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.