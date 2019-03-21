Sno-Cap Drive In sold to Ursy family

NORTH AUGUSTA (WFXG) - According to a Facebook post from current Sno-Cap owner Rachel Frankin, the iconic Sno-Cap Drive In in North Augusta is set to change ownership Mar. 23.
The business has been sold to the Ursy family, owners of Fat Man’s Cafe.
The restaurant will be closed Mar. 25-27 for training and will reopen under new ownership on Thursday, Mar. 28. The Franklins will say a final farewell at the Saturday car cruise-in Saturday, Mar. 30 and special bike night Tuesday, Apr. 2.
