One person in Aiken County potentially exposed to rabies

Anyone with reason to believe they or their family members or pets have come into contact with this raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies should call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Aiken office at 803-642-1637 during normal business hours (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.). Be sure to immediately wash any part of the body that may have come into contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water, and seek medical attention.