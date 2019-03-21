North Augusta High School officials looking into threat

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety and Aiken County Public Schools are actively investigating a threat of school violence written on a bathroom wall Wednesday afternoon.
The department of public safety was notified and is assisting with the investigation.
Principal Mr. John Murphy says that while the threat has been substantiated, there will be an increased presence of law enforcement officers on the North Augusta High School campus on Thursday.
In a press release from Aiken County Public Schools, Murphy goes on to say, “The safety of students and staff members at North Augusta High School is of utmost importance to our School District and community. We appreciate your patience as we work collaboratively to ensure today is a regular day of teaching and learning.”
If anyone has any concerns or information please contact North Augusta High School at (803)-442-6100.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.