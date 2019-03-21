North Augusta City Council working to rezone historical Seven Gables property

NORTH AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - North Augusta City Council is working to get a new location for their public safety and fire station. Currently, the facilities can be found on Buena Vista Avenue.
The council is working to get the planning commission to approve the old Seven Gables area for public use. It is currently a historical overlay.
Ken Mcdowell, North Augusta City Council Member, said, “This would move the station up the hill and give us more coverage within the city limits itself, so that’s the biggest advantage right there.”
This will take months of public hearings before any construction starts on the area.
