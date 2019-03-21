Investigation into former Harlem police chief

HARLEM, GA (WFXG) - Former Harlem police chief Chuck Meadows has been fired from his position as Code Enforcement Officer.
Meadows was suspended for violation of office policies and procedures on Mar. 18 and terminated the following day. The Harlem Police Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and District Attorney’s Office have opened an investigation into Meadows.
Meadows resigned as Chief of Police on Mar. 4 and took a position with Code Enforcement.
