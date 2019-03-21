3 incidents in Crosland Park related and under investigation

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the community’s help to gather more information on 3 recent crime incidents in Crosland Park that appear to be related.
Authorities state that they are currently investigating an Armed Robbery and two shooting incidents within the Crosland Park community. Reports indicate that each incident is not random in nature but each incident location was specifically targeted.
On Wednesday, Mar. 13, officers responded to the 600 block of Vincent Street in reference to an armed robbery of a person. The victim reported he and a female victim were approached by several subjects and held at gunpoint. The subject’s demanded the property from them and fled the area in a black Chevrolet Cobalt.
On Saturday, Mar. 16, officers responded to the area of Schroder Avenue and Hahn Avenue in reference to a shooting. The victim reported he was walking along the roadway on Schroder Avenue when he was shot by an unknown individual. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to local hospital for emergency medical treatment.
On Sunday, Mar. 17, officers responded to 1100 block of Alfred Street in reference to a shooting. The victim reported he was standing in the front yard of the residence when he was shot by an unknown individual. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to local hospital for emergency medical treatment.
Investigators are continuing to interview victims and witnesses to determine each connection in the incidents. Anyone with information related to any of the incidents are asked to contact Detective Jason Griffin at 803.642.7678 or Crimestoppers of the Midlands.
