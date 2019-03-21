Community members upset about apartments moving into their neighborhood

Southeastern Development Associates will be putting up the new development. Since 2002, the land has been approved for apartments. For Price, it could potentially damage her view of her dream home. “Our back yard, it’s very private. From what I understand, we are going to be facing the apartments. You know, it’s going to be an eye sore for us. We’re going to lose the peace and the safety,” she explained. “I just want them to reconsider, maybe, and just give us some time to see if they’re making the right move here and that it will be safe for all, especially the children.”