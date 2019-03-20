Seasonal recreation sites reopen at Strom Thurmond Lake

CLARKS HILL, SC (WFXG) - Recreation sites at the J. Strom Thurmond Lake open for the 2019 season on a cascading basis from Mar. 29 to Apr. 26.
Campgrounds opening Mar. 29 include:
• Ridge Road Campground, Columbia County, Georgia
• Winfield Campground, McDuffie County, Georgia
• Big Hart Campground, McDuffie County, Georgia
• Hawe Creek Campground, McCormick County, South Carolina
• Modoc Campground, McCormick County, South Carolina
The Petersburg Campground is currently closed for road improvements, but will be open Apr. 4 - 16, 2019. The campground will reopen for the summer recreation season as soon as roadwork improvements are completed.
All six campgrounds offer water and 20/30-amp electrical hookups with most offering a 50-amp alternative as well. Other amenities include flush toilets, showers, boat ramp, and trailer dump station. Some campgrounds also offer laundry facilities, swimming beaches, and playgrounds. Campsite fees vary from $18 to $34 per night, depending on amenities. Visitors can find details or make reservations by calling 888-444-6777 or visiting www.Recreation.gov.
Primitive campgrounds LeRoys Ferry (McCormick County, South Carolina) and Bussey Point (Lincoln County, Georgia), are open year-round. These campgrounds feature rustic vault toilets and hand pumps for water. Amenities include a boat ramp nearby. Camping fees are $10 per night on a first-come, first-served basis (no reservations).
Day-use openings and information:
• West Dam, Open Mar. 29 - Sep. 2, a portion of the park is open year-round
• Lake Springs – Open Apr. 26-Sep. 2, a portion of the park is open year-round
• Amity, Open Apr. 26-Sep. 2, boat ramp open year-round
• Big Hart – Open Apr. 26-Sep. 2, boat ramp open year-round
• Gill Point – Open Apr. 26-Sep. 2, boat ramp open year-round
• Parksville – Open Apr. 26-Sep. 2, boat ramp open year-round
• Clarks Hill Park – Open year-round
• Below Dam, South Carolina – Open year-round
There is a $5 daily user fee for all of the day-use recreation areas listed above, with the exception of Below Dam South Carolina.
A $40 annual pass may be purchased at the Visitor Center or at any open U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recreation area gate house. This pass allows entry into USACE-operated day use areas and boat ramps at no cost for one year from date of purchase. For more information, contact the J. Strom Thurmond Project Office at 800-533-3478, or 864-333-1100.
Corps officials urge all visitors to recreate safely when in, on or near the lake. Remember: Life jackets worn, nobody mourns!
