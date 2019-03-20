Commission delays vote on rehab center in South Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Should the Hale Foundation open a drug and alcohol treatment center in South Augusta? Commissioners delayed that vote for now. The attorney for the organization asked for the decision to be continued until next month.
FOX 54 talked to residents who believe the facility will cause crime to go up and property value to decrease. People who live in Green Meadows, a neighborhood off Lumpkin Road, say they’re in an uphill battle to keep their neighborhood theirs.
The Hale Foundation's been working to open a new inpatient treatment center in South Augusta.
Clifford Morris has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years and says he’d rather see it built in a remote area. “They don’t have to come to a neighborhood. This is the second one that ... our neighborhood. The first one we ran away, they wanted to put a bunch of kids up there and we talked them out of it.”
He and his neighbors thought Tuesday’s Commission meeting would be the final say on the facility’s future. But The Hale Foundation’s attorney asked commissioners to delay the vote until Apr. 30 so they can develop a plan to address the many questions about access to the property.
Residents say they’re disappointed but people who’ve seen how the Hale House changes lives see it as an opportunity to educate. “The Hale Foundation teaches alcoholics and addicts how to live. How to go home and survive. For this neighborhood not to want them there, to me, is ridiculous.”
The Hale Foundation has a petition asking people for support. They say they’re working to combat overdoses and establish an affordable medical program in Augusta. Residents say they don’t dispute the need for the center.
