15-year-old boy missing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing Augusta teen.
Jeremiah Emery, 15 years old, was last seen Mar. 10 on the 3300 block of Milledgevill Rd. Jeremiah is 5-feet-8-inches tall and around 145 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with white stripes.
If you have any information on Emery, please contact Inv. Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.