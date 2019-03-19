15-year-old boy missing in Augusta

Jeremiah Emery
By J. Bryan Randall | March 19, 2019 at 4:16 PM EST - Updated March 19 at 4:17 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing Augusta teen.

Jeremiah Emery, 15 years old, was last seen Mar. 10 on the 3300 block of Milledgevill Rd. Jeremiah is 5-feet-8-inches tall and around 145 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with white stripes.

If you have any information on Emery, please contact Inv. Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080

