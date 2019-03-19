Investigators believe more people involved in St. Patrick’s Day shooting

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Mateo Bratton works minutes away from Dr. Unk’s on Broad Street. Early Sunday morning, he wrapped up work and wanted to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with hundreds of others.
“I was planning to go out to hang out with my friends at a bar. When I walked outside there was mad police cars everywhere. Like, everywhere,” Bratton said.
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said at least two separate arguments - one possibly involving a group of women - got violent. Twenty-four-year-old Montreze Roundtree told investigators he was followed by four men - and a fight broke out. Roundtree pulled out a weapon and shot two men in the abdomen. one in the foot and another in the hand.
“We later found out, again, that he was carrying a firearm illegally, which led to his charges. And also, a person that we feel was not involved in the altercation was also struck, which led to the charges against Mr. Roundtree,” said Sheriff Roundtree, who is not related to the suspect.
Montreze Roundtree was denied bond in his first court appearance Monday morning. He faces an aggravated assault charge.
Sheriff Roundtree said investigators haven’t interviewed everyone involved just yet and alcohol played a role in this incident. The men are all recovering from non-life threatening injuries at local hospitals.
This is one of several incidents in the downtown area in the past few weeks but the sheriff said the downtown corridor is still viable and safe. It’s a sentiment that those who work in the area agree with.
“Augusta’s a good place. I mean, like every town you’re going to have a good population but there’s always a bad apple. Just try to steer clear of it,” said Bratton.
