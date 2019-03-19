Commission to decide fate of proposed rehab facility in South Augusta

By Pierce Legeion | March 19, 2019 at 6:40 AM EST - Updated March 19 at 6:40 AM

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - A final decision is expected during Tuesday’s Augusta-Richmond County Commission meeting on a proposed new Hale House Foundation rehab facility in South Augusta.

The Hale Foundation wants the area near Eagle Drive to be rezoned for a new in-patient drug and alcohol treatment facility.

Many people living in the Green Meadows neighborhood were not happy and worried that the crime rate could increase .

Several people in the neighborhood created signs in hopes of getting the facility placed somewhere else.

