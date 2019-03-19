Commission to decide fate of proposed rehab facility in South Augusta

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - A final decision is expected during Tuesday’s Augusta-Richmond County Commission meeting on a proposed new Hale House Foundation rehab facility in South Augusta.
The Hale Foundation wants the area near Eagle Drive to be rezoned for a new in-patient drug and alcohol treatment facility.
Many people living in the Green Meadows neighborhood were not happy and worried that the crime rate could increase .
Several people in the neighborhood created signs in hopes of getting the facility placed somewhere else.
