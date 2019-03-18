Police looking for man for public indecency

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a male subject that is wanted in reference to a Public Indecency incident.
The incident occurred Sunday Mar. 17 at the Starbucks located on 3120 Peach Orchard Rd.
According to the sheriff’s office the male suspect exposed himself inside the business.
Any information concerning the identity of the shown subject is asked to contact Investigator Ken Rogers or any other Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080
