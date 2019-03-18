Gas prices rise 28 cents over the past month

ATLANTA (WFXG) - According to AAA, gas prices in Georgia continued to climb last week. The state average increased 30 of the past 32 days by a total of 28 cents. During the past week alone, Georgia gas prices rose an average of 5 cents per gallon.
Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group said: “Drivers saw a jump have seen a steady increase at the pump due to rising demand, reduced refinery output, and lower gasoline supplies. Unfortunately the springtime surge may not be over quite yet. These seasonal factors could keep upward pressure on prices at the pump through Memorial Day weekend.”
Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.42 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is the highest daily average price of 2019. Sunday’s state average was 23 cents per gallon more than a month ago but 2 cents less than this time last year.
Gas prices rose because of increased demand for gasoline, lower supply levels, reduced output from oil refineries, and the switch to summer-blend gasoline, which is more expensive to produce.
Check gas prices across the CSRA here.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.