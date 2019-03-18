Dairy Queen to give away first day of Spring treats

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - From the words of late musical artist Howard Johnson, “I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream”!
On Wednesday Mar 20, Dairy Queen locations across the nation will give everyone a chance to enjoy a free ice cream cone in celebration of the first day of Spring. Customers will be able to indulge in a free small vanilla soft-serve cone at all participating DQ Grill and Chill locations.
Find your nearest Dairy Queen location here.
