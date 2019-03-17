4 shot during fight on Broad Street on St. Patrick’s Day

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - A 24-year-old man faces an aggravated assault charge after a violent altercation in downtown Augusta early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office say Montreze Trevon Roundtree shot at a group of men that followed and fought him.
Four men, 25-year-old Montray Scott, 23-year-old Nicholas Bowman, 22-year-old Anionio Thomas and 33-year-old Andre Williams followed Roundtree from Dr. Unks Dive Bar, located on 873 Broad Street, and began to fight him, according to investigators. Roundtree shot all four men, investigators say.
Deputies responded to the 900 block of Broad Street for a shots fired call around 12:06 a.m. Roundtree turned himself into deputies when they arrived. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
The victims were taken to local hospitals and treated for their injuries. The status of their condition is not known right now, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office also noted that the suspect and Sheriff Richard Roundtree are not related.
