Early voting wrap-up

(WFXG) - A special election drew voters to the polls the past few weeks. As early voting wrapped up Friday, March 15, a total of 125 people in Richmond County and 2,522 people in Columbia County cast ballots.
The number in Richmond County is much lower than Columbia County, but not everyone in Richmond County can vote. A commission race for District 5 is what’s on the ballot, and it recently brought the attention of Mayor Hardie Davis, who said he wished there were different candidates. At commission Tuesday, he apologized for the comment. Interim Commissioner for District 5, Johnny Few, is a candidate in the race.
Commissioner Few and held a press conference Friday morning. He said, “In the spirit of the greater good, as a man of faith and integrity, I forgive the Major for his transgressions against the other candidates and myself.” He briefly touched on things he hopes to accomplish if being elected on Tuesday, while being surrounded by supporters in law enforcement and the late District 5 Commissioner Andrew Jefferson’s sister. Few said, “This day was time for me to express my thoughts and my opinions on what I want to do for District 5.”
He is up against Bernard Harper, Kelby Walker, and Bobby Williams in the race.
Over in Columbia County, all 98,000 active voters are eligible to come out to the polls for this special election, because ESPLOST is on the ballot in addition to a city council seat for Grovetown residents. Nancy Gay, Director of Columbia County Board of Elections ,said voters in the area would rather take advantage of the three week early voting period, which leads to large early voting numbers.
Richmond County BOE says it’s typical for 1,325 to 1,988 total voters to come out for a special election ,and Columbia County is hoping for 9,800.
If you are eligible to vote in the special election, the last opportunity to make your voice heard is on Election Day, Tuesday, March 19.
