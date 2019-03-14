Survey: Three in four Americans remain afraid of fully self-driving vehicles

Currently, more than half of Americans (55-percent) think that by 2029, most cars will have the ability to drive themselves; however, this timeline may be overly optimistic given the number of vehicles already on the road today. Those who are skeptical that fully self-driving cars will arrive that soon, cite reasons such as lack of trust, not wanting to give up driving, the technology won’t be ready and that road conditions will not be good enough to support the technology.