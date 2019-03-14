Mega Millions winner to donate to charities and causes

SOUTH CAROLINA (WFXG) - As good as it may feel to win $1.5B in the Mega Millions jackpot, it feels even better to support and contribute an undisclosed amount of that to charities.
According to a press release from South Carolina Education Lottery, the Mega Millions winner who came forward to claim her prize last week has chosen to remain anonymous.
Although anonymous, the press release reveals the exact moment the South Carolinian realized she had won, “As fate would have it, her drive took her past the KC Mart, where the signs showing the incredibly large jackpot caught her eye. She decided to take a chance and purchase a ticket, never once thinking she had the slightest chance to win. After checking her ticket the morning after the drawing, she was in complete shock and disbelief.”
Afterwards, the winner hired a professional team with experience in handling large jackpot winners. She is now represented by her lawyer, Jason Kurland who is known as “The Lottery Lawyer”.
The winner makes mention that, “I do realize that such good fortune carries a tremendous social responsibility, and it gives me a unique opportunity to assist, support and contribute to charities and causes that are close to my heart.”
Kurland announced that the winner would like to begin her philanthropic endeavors and show her appreciation to the State of South Carolina and the City of Simpsonville by providing charitable donations to the following organizations:
- Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Columbia, SC
- One SC Fund – for Hurricane Florence Relief
- In The Middle, Columbia, SC
- City of Simpsonville Art Center
- American Red Cross Alabama Region ‐ Tornado Relief Fund
The winner noted that she is thankful that South Carolina allows lottery winners to claim their prize anonymously and sincerely hopes that her wish to remain anonymous is respected so that she can live a life of relative normalcy, free of fear.
Kurland added, “The South Carolina Education Lottery staff was extremely professional and dutiful through each phase of the claim process. Their handling of the extensive detail and challenges associated with the anonymity of the winner was exceptional and I am grateful for their efforts.”
