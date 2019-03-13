Many commissioners open to allowing strip clubs serve alcohol

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Commissioners plan to recommend amending the adult entertainment ordinance in order to allow adult entertainment facilities to get an alcohol license.
Right now, strip clubs are allowed to operate in industrial areas but currently can’t serve alcohol.
Commissioner Dennis Williams said the potential change would give businesses an equal opportunity to be successful.
“Long as the establishment is run healthy, clean, and according to the law, why shouldn’t they have it? You know, if you like drinking and I don’t, well, I don’t go. If you like to go, you go," said Commissioner Williams.
The committee voted 3 - 1 to recommend that change, with Commissioner Mary Davis the only commissioner to vote ‘no’.
Next Tuesday it goes to full commission for FINAL approval.
