2 arrested for Augusta teen’s murder

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta teen has died after being shot at his home on the 1000 block of River Ridge Rd. Now investigators have arrested 2 men for his murder.
The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s office, 19-year-old Kenneth Porter suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS. He was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m.
Investigators have arrested 16-year-old Antoine Stokes for murder and 20-year-old Saxxon Vance for murder, criminal attempted armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the GBI lab.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.