USC Aiken Pacers baseball team prepares for Wednesday game after fire

AIKEN, SOUTH CAROLINA (WFXG) - The USC Aiken baseball team practiced here at Roberto Hernandez Stadium less than 24 hours after fire ripped through their bus. That fire destroyed some equipment but not their dedication to the game.
“We are going to play Erskine here Wednesday night, now I may not know whose glove we’re going to use, but rest 100 percent assured, we are going to play Erskine at 6 o’clock here Wednesday night," said Coach Kenny Thomas.
Dozens of Pacers players and staff stranded - this bus engulfed in flames. They were heading home from a 6-1 victory over North Georgia.
“It’s just kind of a scary moment, I guess to see that some of the students, their lives were actually almost in peril because of a malfunction on the bus that they were on,” said USC Aiken senior Samuel Andrews.
Pacers head Coach Kenny Thomas, aka Coach T said he saw the situation unfold from a car following that bus - and could tell something was wrong.
He said when the driver pulled over, everyone was quickly evacuated.
“I got out of the car and we got the players off the bus because the number one thing was safety of the people on the bus,” said Coach T.
The baseball players back on the field for a light practice Monday. Pitching, catching and jamming to the music in the stadium.
They’re preparing to play Erskine College at home at 6 p.m Wednesday night.
Coach T said, “I know we lost some uniforms. We lost some catchers’ gear, we lost a lot of gloves. I think, 12-15 players lost their gloves. And so, you know, to a baseball player that’s important, your gloves.”
He said he’s never seen anything like this happen and he’s amazed at the generosity and support from people across the country - and right here at home.
Contact USC Aiken’s University Advancement Department at 803-641-3518 to donate money that will help the team replace that equipment
