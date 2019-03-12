Blythe man arrested for firing at police helicopter

BLYTHE, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Blythe man after he admitted to firing shots at a law enforcement helicopter.
At around 8 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office, ATF agents, GA Dept. of Community Supervision, and Georgia State Patrol were executing an arrest warrant for Operation GUNSMOKE at a home on the 2400 block Hoods Chapel Rd. in Blythe. Officers on the ground were being supported by a GSP helicopter.
While serving the warrant, officers heard shots being fired from across the street. Officers rounded to the rear of the other house and found 55-year-old Terry Kielisch, who told them he had fired shots at the GSP Helicopter. Officers took Kielsch into custody along with a Remington .308 caliber bolt-action rifle. He has been charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and commission of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Neither the pilot not the flight officer were injured. However, the helicopter was found to be damaged once landed back at Augusta Regional Airport.
