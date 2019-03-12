Blythe man arrested for firing at police helicopter

While serving the warrant, officers heard shots being fired from across the street. Officers rounded to the rear of the other house and found 55-year-old Terry Kielisch, who told them he had fired shots at the GSP Helicopter. Officers took Kielsch into custody along with a Remington .308 caliber bolt-action rifle. He has been charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and commission of a firearm by a convicted felon.