Worst week so far for people who suffer from allergies

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Pollen season is here - many of us can feel it in the air. Alvin Scott just learned he’s allergic to pollen and grass.
“I had to go to the hospital because I had tightness in my chest, I didn’t know what it was, and the head aches. They let me know that it was the pollen that just had me really messed up," said Alvin Scott.
He takes medicine to ease the congestion and headaches. It even takes a toll on his car.
“You see that my car is covered in pollen completely. And when I get inside, it doesn’t matter if I’m have the windows down or if I roll them up with the air condition on, the pollen still gets in," Scott said.
FOX 54′s Chief Meteorologist Jay Jefferies said this week’s pollen index will be extremely high. “For the allergy sufferers, this is going to be one of the worst weeks there since the beginning of 2019,” he said.
Jefferies said the mild winter we had prompted an early spring - throwing things off track. “And normally, when you start seeing the yellow that’s on the cars, that’s an indication that it’s going to be a rough season.”
You can get ahead of your allergies by taking over the counter medicine before you feel symptoms. Jay said we should get some relief once we get some heavy rain - around June or July.
