One dead, one injured after ATV accident

The Coroner’s Office told FOX 54 that Mr. Grayson was traveling north on Gum Swamp Rd. when he lost control of a Polaris ATV outfitted with a passenger seat. The ATV overturned, ejecting him and his unidentified passenger. Mr. Grayson was an unrestrained driver of the ATV and died of traumatic injuries. His passenger was transported to an Augusta hospital in critical condition.