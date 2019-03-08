Georgia House passes anti-abortion ‘heartbeat’ bill, Senate to vote

“I value life and I proudly support this legislation, which protects the right of the unborn at the heartbeat,” Kemp said. “Georgia is a state that values life. We shield the vulnerable and shelter the innocent. I applaud the Health and Human Services Committee for advancing legislation to protect the unborn. I encourage the House and Senate to do the same. This is a powerful moment in Georgia. It’s bigger than politics and partisanship. Let’s champion life today and ensure that all Georgians - including the unborn - have the chance to live, grow, and prosper. Thank you, and God Bless.”